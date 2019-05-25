Philadelphia’s Memorial Day Program Monday in DeWeese Park

Major Reginald Brownlee will be the guest speaker at Philadelphia’s annual Memorial Day program in DeWeese Park Monday, May 27 at 11 am. As part of the program and continuing in tradition wreaths will be presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4396, American Legion Posts 238 and 138 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 677. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4396 on Highway 16 east.

World War I

Cheatham, Benjamin F.

Cox, Clifton

Cannon, Newton

Ingram, Louis

Johnson, George W.

Luke, Tommie T.

Manning, James M.

Nance, Everett

Peebles, Marvin

Pilgrim, Glover Willis

Robinson, Irvin M.

Smith, George

Williams, Roger Grayson

Wilson, Lonnie L.

Korean War

Backstrom, John H.

Barber, Rupert C.

Barrett, Rush W.

Boler, Darwin E.

Cates, James G.

Kirby, Lamar

Maxey, Frankie L.

May, Elton L.

Withers, Robert L.

Vietnam

Luke, Arnold Wayne

Savell, Miles Clayton

Sharp, Derrell K.

Tingle, Tom Kermit

Iraq

Ladd, Joshua

Stovall, Matthew

World War II

Adcock, Samuel R.

Agent, Arlie A.

Agent, Clyde Edwin

Alexander, J. D.

Barnett, Benjamin

Bates, Francis M.

Bounds, Carson W.

Brantley, Albert

Breland, Lavon

Brewer, Cecil

Brown, Lionel

Canon, Willis L.

Chisolm, William F.

Coghlan, John D.

Cumberland, Hairston

Dearing, Jessie M

Dewease, Willie R.

Fairchild, Foster

Farrow, Nathan Earl

Fulton, Jonnie

Gage, R. G.

Garrison, Dorris Gwin

Gunter, Olouise

Haney, Henry Maurice

Hanson, Grover Cecil

Harrison, Laman

Hartsfield, William D.

Henderson, Other L.

Higginbotham, Leon

Hill, Bryant J.

Howell, Harold H.

* Issac, John D

* Issac, Wilson

* Jackson, Emitt

Johnson, Rodger E.

Jones, Roy Elgin

Kilgore, Louie L.

Kirby, R. T.

Lockley, Dan

Majure, Carlie C.

Manning, Earlie I.

Martin, Raymond

Matthews, Clanton G.

Milling, William Earl

Miley, Clifton Spencer

Moore, Victor M.

Morrow, Jessie W.

McKee, William L.

McNeese, Hughie F.

* McMillian, Gipson T.

Nicholson, J. C.

Nowell, Dexter Doyle

Parker, Wilbur Keith

Partridge, O. L.

Peebles, James

Pinter, Irby

Pinter, Elvie

Pollock, Claude

Rhodes, Walter

Ross, Edwin E.

Ross, Jack

Spivey, Carl

Thomas, James Earl

* Tubby, Rufus

Warren, Coleman Yates

Watkins, Cecil

Watson, Willie J.

Weir, Jerry Lee

White, James H.

Winstead, Kermit

Wilson, Pruitt

Wilkerson, Purvis L.

Williamson, Wilbon Adam

* Choctaw Indian Veterans