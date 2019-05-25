Philadelphia’s Memorial Day Program Monday in DeWeese Park

Major Reginald Brownlee will be the guest speaker at Philadelphia’s annual Memorial Day program in DeWeese Park Monday, May 27 at 11 am. As part of the program and continuing in tradition wreaths will be presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4396, American Legion Posts 238 and 138 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 677. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4396 on Highway 16 east.
World War I
Cheatham, Benjamin F.
Cox, Clifton
Cannon, Newton
Ingram, Louis
Johnson, George W.
Luke, Tommie T.
Manning, James M.
Nance, Everett
Peebles, Marvin
Pilgrim, Glover Willis
Robinson, Irvin M.
Smith, George
Williams, Roger Grayson
Wilson, Lonnie L.
Korean War
Backstrom, John H.
Barber, Rupert C.
Barrett, Rush W.
Boler, Darwin E.
Cates, James G.
Kirby, Lamar
Maxey, Frankie L.
May, Elton L.
Withers, Robert L.
Vietnam
Luke, Arnold Wayne
Savell, Miles Clayton
Sharp, Derrell K.
Tingle, Tom Kermit
Iraq
Ladd, Joshua
Stovall, Matthew
World War II
Adcock, Samuel R.
Agent, Arlie A.
Agent, Clyde Edwin
Alexander, J. D.
Barnett, Benjamin
Bates, Francis M.
Bounds, Carson W.
Brantley, Albert
Breland, Lavon
Brewer, Cecil
Brown, Lionel
Canon, Willis L.
Chisolm, William F.
Coghlan, John D.
Cumberland, Hairston
Dearing, Jessie M
Dewease, Willie R.
Fairchild, Foster
Farrow, Nathan Earl
Fulton, Jonnie
Gage, R. G.
Garrison, Dorris Gwin
Gunter, Olouise
Haney, Henry Maurice
Hanson, Grover Cecil
Harrison, Laman
Hartsfield, William D.
Henderson, Other L.
Higginbotham, Leon
Hill, Bryant J.
Howell, Harold H.
* Issac, John D
* Issac, Wilson
* Jackson, Emitt
Johnson, Rodger E.
Jones, Roy Elgin
Kilgore, Louie L.
Kirby, R. T.
Lockley, Dan
Majure, Carlie C.
Manning, Earlie I.
Martin, Raymond
Matthews, Clanton G.
Milling, William Earl
Miley, Clifton Spencer
Moore, Victor M.
Morrow, Jessie W.
McKee, William L.
McNeese, Hughie F.
* McMillian, Gipson T.
Nicholson, J. C.
Nowell, Dexter Doyle
Parker, Wilbur Keith
Partridge, O. L.
Peebles, James
Pinter, Irby
Pinter, Elvie
Pollock, Claude
Rhodes, Walter
Ross, Edwin E.
Ross, Jack
Spivey, Carl
Thomas, James Earl
* Tubby, Rufus
Warren, Coleman Yates
Watkins, Cecil
Watson, Willie J.
Weir, Jerry Lee
White, James H.
Winstead, Kermit
Wilson, Pruitt
Wilkerson, Purvis L.
Williamson, Wilbon Adam
* Choctaw Indian Veterans