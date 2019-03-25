Picking 35 Maps available

Maps are now available for the upcoming Picking 35 Yard Sale.

The maps highlight all stops on the 60-mile long route.

“Picking 35” is a series of yard sales that will stretch from Walnut Grove in Leake County through Attala County and into southern Carroll County on Saturday, April 6.

The event is being presented by the Kosciusko Attala Partnership, Main Street Chamber of Leake County, and the City of Walnut Grove.

The map can be viewed/downloaded here.

Visit leakems.com for vendor applications and call 662-289-1050 for more information.