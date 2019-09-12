Home » Leake » possession and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

possession and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Traci A Hammett, 41, 1744 Cooper Road, Carthage, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, MHP

Traci A Hammett

Lisa L Newman, 20, no address, petit larceny, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Lisa L Newman

Stacey R Boatman, 38, 11434 Hwy 14, Sallis, shoplifting, Kosciusko PD

Stacey R Boatman

George Evans, 48, 5991 Attala Road 4045, Sallis, warrant, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

George Evans

Travis Hooker, 34, 185 Olivia Lane, Lexington, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, no tag, Carthage PD

Travis Hooker

William A Mathis, 28, 719 Hwy 19S, Kosciusko, domestic violence – 3rd offense, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

William A Mathis

Seth Starns, 45, 105 Saw Grass, Starkville, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of plate, nonrecreational hauling, Natchez Trace Park Rangers

Seth Starns

Dustin D White, 36, 1501 North Jordan, Carthage, possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth, Carthage PD

Dustin D White

Robin L Cook-Landrum, 42, 2348 Attala Road 3121, Vaiden, uttering forgery, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Robin L Cook-Landrum

DeWayne Edmond, 53, 3698 Hwy 500, Lena, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

DeWayne Edmond

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)