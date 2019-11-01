possession and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Makeda D Campbell, 23, 200 Wildwood Terrace, Kosciusko, trespassing, malicious mischief, failure to appear, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Lydia D Franklin, 25, 45 S Washington Street, Durant, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Brzezin Skir Henderson, 21, 400 Franklin Street, Carthage, warrant, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Isiah Jones, 56, 8498 Hwy 17 S, Pickens, possession of drug paraphernalia, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Quran J Mattison, 22, 672 Chapel Road, Carthage, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no tag, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, Carthage PD

Shamiya D Nash, 31, 310 Robins Street, Carthage, possession of a stolen firearm, Carthage PD

Nicholas L Perteet, 28, 704 College Street, Ackerman, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Claude D Simmons, 66, 10490 Attala Road 4167, Sallis, public drunk, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Josh L Stroud, 38, 313 East Adams Street, Kosciusko, driving with a suspended license, improper equipment, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Robin A Willis, 49, 6291 Country Road 1107, Kosciusko, public drunk, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)