possession, burglary and other arrests in Neshoba County

Mitchelle L Crouther, 18, 252 Boler Street, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

Lakaizo Harrington, 22, 431 Coleman Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Angela B Harrington, 28, 563 Holland Ave, Philadelphia, probation violation

Kendrick Marquez McKinney, 23, 504 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, public drunk

Thomas G Sistrunk, 32, 304 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Shaquncia Boler, 23, 239 Border Street, Philadelphia, simple assault causing bodily injury, harassing and threatening phone calls

Norman V Cotton, 59, 605 MLK, Philadelphia, sentenced time to serve

Matthew Glass, 35, 21678 Hwy 15 S, Philadelphia, public drunk

Qwuntorez Kirkland, 24, 914 Donald Ave, Philadelphia, failure to pay

William Lee Patton, 30, 14833 Hwy 11 S, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, burglary of a commercial building, cars, etc…

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)