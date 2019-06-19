possession, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Carla Norris, 36, 11311 Hwy 16 E, Philadelphia, simple assault

Jzmarkeyus T Hobbs, 18, 274 W Atkins, Philadelphia, simple assault

Anthony Brown, 2301 41 Ave, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Carmem Dean, 41, 11130 Road 781, Philadelphia, aggravated assault

Stacey Lewis, 37, 10250 Road 349, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, assault with weapon or other means to produce death

Brandon Breeken, 22, 436 Center Ave, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

Norman V Cotton, 59, 605 MLK, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense

Jeremy Jones, 19, 383 Loper Street, Philadelphia, false id information, malicious mischief

Marc C Jim, 39, 5246 Conehatta, Choctaw, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no insurance, disobey traffic control device, no drivers license, careless driving

Patrick Daniel Watson, 42, 11630 Road 325, Union, possession of marijuana

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)