possession, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Cassie Lynn Price, 22, 11190 Road 129, Philadelphia, possessions of controlled substance

Joey Morgan, 33, 10860 Road 838, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Tyler Martin, 26, 3071 Harperville Road, Forest, public drunk, public profanity

Bridget Bounds, 39, 10101 Road 2810, Philadelphia, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Grant Earl Valverde, 21, 1079 County Road 334, Enterprise, public drunk, possession of alcohol in dry county, hold for investigation

Kyle Thomas Staton, 21, 10011 County Road 321, Union, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

Quintara Ann Gibson, 32, 134 Ball Park Road, Philadelphia, public drunk, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, contempt of court

Timothy Marshall Ealy, 49, 3760 West Moore Tower Road, Pulaski, felony pursuit, reckless driving, public drunk, failure to yield to blue lights/sirens, possession of alcohol in a dry county

Williams Hoeace Spinks, 25, 7455 Lizlia Road, Marion, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

John Netherland, 63, 13070 Hwy 488, Carthage, sale of a controlled substance

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)