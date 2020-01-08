possession, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

John Daniel Winstead, 62, 10541 Hwy 427, Philadelphia, felony driving under the influence (DUI)

James Baugh, 50, 10751 Road 628, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct resisting arrest, contempt of court

Desmond Rayshawn Burnside, 26, 233 Corene Ave, Philadelphia, failure to appear, driving inder the influence (DUI) 2nd offense

Katherine Summers Dees, 40, 5179 Attala Road 5216, Kosciusko, possession of a controlled substance

Cliffard T Fulton, 37, 16300 Road 339, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Christopher Heidelberg, 32, 11680 Road 149, Philadelphia, leaving the scene unattended, open container violation, no insurance, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Lynnita King, 31, 166 Bates Road, Philadelphia, malicious mischief

Justin Cornealius Morgan, 24, 205 Cora Street, Philadelphia possession of a controlled substance

Stewart Ryan Ray, 45, 8062 Ebenezer Road, Carthage, possession of a controlled substance

Charles D Stevens, 52, 12970 Road 614, Philadelphia, contempt of court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)