possession of meth, DUI and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Aaron L Burks, 36, 216 Welch Road, Lena, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no driver’s license, warrant, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Derrik Floyd, 50, 59 OKelly Street, Weir, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no proof of insurance, driving with a suspended license, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James H Harris, 34, 137 Kelly Crescent B 499, Brandon, possession of paraphernalia, petit larceny, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Draco Johnson, 45, 2124 Old Walnut Grove Road, Walnut Grove, warrant, possession of paraphernalia, Walnut Grove PD

Angela B Martinez, 28, 500 Highland Street, Carthage, warrant, no insurance, no driver’s license, Carthage PD

Terry L Meeks, 22, 210 Aponaug Road, Kosciusko, possession of a stolen firearm, no driver’s license, contempt of court

Pedro Perez, 801 Hillsboro Street, Forest, hold for ICE, expired tag, no insurance, expired tag, no driver’s license, Carthage PD

Shatoya N Seales, 30, 11551 Hwy 16 W, Philadelphia, bond surrender, warrants, Carthage PD

Charles Smith, 57, 13814 Hwy 35 N, Kosciusko, Capias- possession of meth, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Brittany J Williams, 27, 209 Maple Street, Kosciusko, possession of a firearm by a felon, no driver’s license, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)