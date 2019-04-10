possession, shoplifting and other arrests in Neshoba County

Rodney Eric Copeland, 40, 13861 Road 505, Philadelphia, serving sentence
Angela K Vanderburg, 36, 343 Jeffery Acres Road, Meridian, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
David Frazier, 32, 176 Cemetery Road, Philadelphia, hold for investigation
Samuel Powell, 39, 212 Wilson Street, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia
Penny Darene Testerman, 29, 12081 Road 325, Union, public drunk, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, possession of controlled substance
Felicia Reneta Broyes, 38, 10401 Old Magnolia Road, Prairie, hold for investigation, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (2 counts)
Willie Gordon, 63, 310 Cumberland, Philadelphia, simple assault
Seneque Jones, 24, 11240 Road 632, Philadelphia, harassing-threatening phone calls, simple assault
John Netherland, 62, 13070 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Albert Sanders, 40, 2116 Pryne, Meridian, felony pursuit, no insurance, trespassing, shoplifting
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)