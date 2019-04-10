possession, shoplifting and other arrests in Neshoba County

Rodney Eric Copeland, 40, 13861 Road 505, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Angela K Vanderburg, 36, 343 Jeffery Acres Road, Meridian, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

David Frazier, 32, 176 Cemetery Road, Philadelphia, hold for investigation

Samuel Powell, 39, 212 Wilson Street, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia

Penny Darene Testerman, 29, 12081 Road 325, Union, public drunk, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, possession of controlled substance

Felicia Reneta Broyes, 38, 10401 Old Magnolia Road, Prairie, hold for investigation, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (2 counts)

Willie Gordon, 63, 310 Cumberland, Philadelphia, simple assault

Seneque Jones, 24, 11240 Road 632, Philadelphia, harassing-threatening phone calls, simple assault

John Netherland, 62, 13070 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Albert Sanders, 40, 2116 Pryne, Meridian, felony pursuit, no insurance, trespassing, shoplifting

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)