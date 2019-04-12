possession, trespassing and other arrests in Neshoba County

Dayton Rayshaun Bell, 20, 140 S Oswald Road, Philadelphia, trespassing

Heather Michelle Havard, 31, 108 Road 339, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, contempt of court

Jessie Battle, 30, 10840 Road 454, Philadelphia, simple assault

Cheetara Carter, 30, 279 Northwest Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay, simple assault

Matthew Hanson, 30, 106 Ackerman Street, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Dennis Loggins, 33, 10040 Road 349, Union, failure to pay child support

Shante Sade Peden, 28, 202 Sherwood Dr, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Carla Smiley, 26, 242 Gum Street, Philadelphia, malicious mischief

Terrchell Webster, 26, 10097 Road 1321, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

Orlando C Moore, 46, 227 Water Ave, Philadelphia, serving sentence

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)