Possible Tornado Touchdown in Simpson County, More Storms Expected

A storm that pushed through Simpson County this morning may have produced a brief tornado. There’s some damage reported at a mobile home park near Mendenhall and several trees were blown down. The National Weather Service plans to survey the damage.

The local area remains remains under a Level-1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe storms through this afternoon. A similar threat will cover most of Mississippi late Tuesday through early Wednesday.

The storms this week are not expected to produce another significant tornado outbreak like Mississippi has experienced the last two weeks. But as we saw with the storm in Simpson County this morning, tornadoes can’t be ruled out.