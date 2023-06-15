Power Still Out in Parts of the Local Area After Wednesday’s Storms

HomeLocalPower Still Out in Parts of the Local Area After Wednesday’s Storms

Wednesday’s storms knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses in central Mississippi.  As of Wednesday evening, about 35,000 outages were being reported including over 5,500 in Attala County and more than 3,700 in Holmes County.  This morning, those numbers have been reduced to about 4,000 in Attala and 3,200 in Holmes.  About 600 customers are still out in Leake County and fewer than 200 in Neshoba County.  But the figures will continue to change as more storms roll through.

The threat of severe weather will continue into the weekend. Locally, we have a marginal risk for damaging winds and hail across most of the area today and a slight risk on Friday.  A flood watch remains in effect until 11 this morning.

