All country folks like a good rodeo, and the Neshoba County Fair is kicking off with one of the best. The Harper Morgan and Smith PRCA Rodeo is set Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 pm next to the Grandstand Area. The rodeo will feature 20 or more mean champion bulls, the bucking broncos, saddle horse, calves, steers and all the fixings. Around 150 cowboys from all over competed in the rodeo.