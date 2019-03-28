Preparations underway for Newton’s 16th Loose Caboose Festival

The Newton Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the 16th annual Loose Caboose Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend.

The fun will begin on Friday with a concert to kick things off. Shai Simone and the Unity Band will perform a free concert in the Newton Depot parking lot. Saturday’s festivities begin with the Bankplus 5k Run followed by live music, the Midway Carnival and a car show. The Loose Caboose Festival is also expanding its political speaking this year.

“This year we have kind of expanded. We invited all of our local and state candidates to come and participate. We have 14 and that’s amazing. We are really excited about having them. They are going to be in our downtown park from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. that afternoon,” Newton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emily Pugh says.

Over 120 vendors will be taking part in the festival this weekend. It starts Friday night at the depot and continues all day Saturday.

Here is an overview of the schedule:

Friday, March 29, 2019:

6-10p.m.

-Midway Carnival

-Free Concert: Shai Simone & the Unity Band in the Historic Newton

Depot parking lot

Saturday, March 30, 2019:

8:30 a.m. – BankPlus 5K Run on S. Main Street

9:00 a.m. – Opening ceremony on the main stage

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m:

– Craft Vendors

– BankFirst Open Car Show

– Midway Carnival

– Live music on the main stage.

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

– Mini train on Scanlan Street

– Kids’ Zone with face painting, inflatables in the park behind the

Depot

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

– County and state political speaking on the Political Candidate

Stage