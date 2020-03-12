Press Release: CEPA to Reschedule Annual Meeting

March 12, 2020

For immediate release

CARTHAGE, Miss. – Based on recent information provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the Central Electric Power Association Board of Directors has decided to reschedule their Annual Meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, at the Carthage Coliseum. The meeting will be rescheduled for a later date. “The Mississippi State Department of Health strongly recommends cancelling meetings and gatherings involving more than 250 people,” said Brian Long, general manager of Central Electric Power Association. “As the health and safety of our membership is paramount to us, we believe that postponing next Tuesday’s meeting is in the best interest of everyone. The Board of Directors and I thank you for your understanding.” In addition, as Mississippi’s first case of the virus has been confirmed, state governmental agencies are advising the public to take immediate measures in helping prevent further spreading. Not only should gatherings of large groups be avoided, anyone 65 or older or with a chronic medical condition should avoid any gatherings of 50 people or more.

Please contact us at 601-267-5671 with any questions or concerns.