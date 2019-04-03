Public Invited to ECCC Business, Education, & Healthcare Expo

East Central Community College in Decatur invites everyone to attend the 17th annual Business, Education, & Healthcare Expo from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium.

The expo, coordinated by the college’s Career & Technical Education division, annually provides career and educational opportunities for ECCC students and community members. There is no charge for admission.

For more information, contact Wayne Eason, director of Career & Technical Education, at [email protected] or call 601-635-6210.