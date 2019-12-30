Public Oath of Office Ceremony Today in Neshoba County

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors will host a public oath of office ceremony on Monday, December 30th at 10:30 AM in the Main Courtroom of the Neshoba County Courthouse for those officials that wish to participate.
Official Results from the November 5, 2019 General Election:
Official Recapitulation – General Election – November 5, 2019
Neshoba County Officials for the 2020-2024 Term
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
District 1 – Keith Lillis
District 2 – Kevin Cumberland
District 3 – Kinsey Smith
District 4 – Kevin Wilcher
District 5 – Obbie Riley
CHANCERY CLERK
Guy Nowell
CIRCUIT CLERK
Patti Duncan Lee
CORONER
John E. Stephens
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Caleb Elias May
SHERIFF
Eric Clark
TAX ASSESSOR / COLLECTOR
Mike Lewis
JUSTICE COURT JUDGE
Place I – Paul Payne
Place II – Johnathan ‘Earl’ Spears
CONSTABLE
Place I – Josh Burt
Place II – Keith McCrory
DISTRICT ATTORNEY (DISTRICT 8)
Steven S. Kilgore
STATE SENATOR (DISTRICT 18)
Jenifer B. Branning
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
District 44 – C. Scott Bounds
District 45 – Michael Ted Evans