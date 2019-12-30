Public Oath of Office Ceremony Today in Neshoba County

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors will host a public oath of office ceremony on Monday, December 30th at 10:30 AM in the Main Courtroom of the Neshoba County Courthouse for those officials that wish to participate.

Official Results from the November 5, 2019 General Election:

Official Recapitulation – General Election – November 5, 2019

Neshoba County Officials for the 2020-2024 Term

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

District 1 – Keith Lillis

District 2 – Kevin Cumberland

District 3 – Kinsey Smith

District 4 – Kevin Wilcher

District 5 – Obbie Riley

CHANCERY CLERK

Guy Nowell

CIRCUIT CLERK

Patti Duncan Lee

CORONER

John E. Stephens

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Caleb Elias May

SHERIFF

Eric Clark

TAX ASSESSOR / COLLECTOR

Mike Lewis

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE

Place I – Paul Payne

Place II – Johnathan ‘Earl’ Spears

CONSTABLE

Place I – Josh Burt

Place II – Keith McCrory

DISTRICT ATTORNEY (DISTRICT 8)

Steven S. Kilgore

STATE SENATOR (DISTRICT 18)

Jenifer B. Branning

STATE REPRESENTATIVE

District 44 – C. Scott Bounds

District 45 – Michael Ted Evans