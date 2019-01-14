Qualified candidates for 2019 Leake County elected offices

A list of candidates that have qualified to run for a Leake County office in the 2019 election
(filed with the County Clerks Office as of January 11, 2019)
The following candidates have qualified with the Circuit Clerk’s Office as of January 11, 2019:
Sheriff
- Tony M. Smith – R
- Randy W. Atkinson – R
- Mike Williams – R
- Wesley Carson – D
Chancery Clerk
- Dot Merchant – D
Circuit Clerk
- Ken Adcock – R
Tax Assessor/Collector
- Keith Cockroft – D
- Lucas Brown – R
Coroner
Supervisor – District 1
- Kirby G. Nazary – R
Supervisor – District 2
- David Hinkle – R
Supervisor – District 3
- Bulus Leflore, Jr – D
Supervisor – District 4
- Jody W. Johnson – R
- Larry Sims – R
- Frank Sessums – D
- Michael Sherman – D
- Mitchel Johnston – R
Supervisor – District 5
- Chip Jones – I
- Curtis Johnson – D
Justice Court Judge – Eastern
- Jeremy Belk – R
Justice Court Judge – Western
- Ruby Graham – D
Constable – Eastern
- Steven Smiley McMillon – D
Constable – Western
- Steve Goodman – D