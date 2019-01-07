Qualified candidates for 2019 Neshoba County elected offices

A list of candidates that have qualified to run for a Neshoba County office in the 2019 election

(filed with the County Clerks Office as of January 4, 2019)

Supervisor – District 1

Keith Lillis (R) (I)

Bobby Joe Lovern (R)

Supervisor – District 2

Kevin Cumberland (R) (I)

Melton Dewayne Bounds (R)

Supervisor – District 4

Allen White (R) (I)

Marty Sistrunk (R)

Todd Pilgrim (R)

Supervisor – District 5

Obbie Riley (D) (I)

Chancery Clerk

Guy Nowell (R) (I)

Circuit Clerk

Pattie Duncan Lee (R) (I)

Sheriff

Kevin Baysinger (R)

Kenny Moore (R)

Ken Spears (R)

Jeff Crapps (IND)

Coroner / Medical Examiner

John E. Stephens (R) (I)

Constable – Place 1

Josh Burt (R)

Mark Flake (R)

Terry Todd (R)

Constable – Place 2

Wendell Walker (R)

Keith McCrory (R)

Justice Court Judge – Place 1

Paul Payne (R)

Justice Court Judge – Place 2

Johnathan “Earl” Spears (R) (I)

(D) = Democrat (I) = Incumbent (R) = Republican (IND) = Independent