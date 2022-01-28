Home » Leake » Qualifying for 2022 Carthage elections is under way

Qualifying for 2022 Carthage elections is under way

The qualifying period for 2022 Carthage municipal elections has begun.

Qualifying for office officially runs through Friday, Feb.12 at 5:00 pm.

Municipal elections for 2022 include races for mayor and alderman.

To qualify, interested candidates or a party election committee should visit City Hall to fill out the necessary paperwork.

For more information, call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.

2022 Carthage Municipal Election Dates:

  • Primary election: Tuesday, Oct. 11.
  • Run-off election: Tuesday, Oct. 18.
  • General election: Tuesday, Nov. 8.

