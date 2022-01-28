Qualifying for 2022 Carthage elections is under way

The qualifying period for 2022 Carthage municipal elections has begun.

Qualifying for office officially runs through Friday, Feb.12 at 5:00 pm.

Municipal elections for 2022 include races for mayor and alderman.

To qualify, interested candidates or a party election committee should visit City Hall to fill out the necessary paperwork.

For more information, call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.

2022 Carthage Municipal Election Dates: