Qualifying for 2022 Carthage elections is under way

The qualifying period for 2022 Carthage municipal elections has begun.
Qualifying for office officially runs through Friday, Feb.12 at 5:00 pm.
Municipal elections for 2022 include races for mayor and alderman.
To qualify, interested candidates or a party election committee should visit City Hall to fill out the necessary paperwork.
For more information, call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.
2022 Carthage Municipal Election Dates:
- Primary election: Tuesday, Oct. 11.
- Run-off election: Tuesday, Oct. 18.
- General election: Tuesday, Nov. 8.