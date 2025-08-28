Update: Higher Rain Amounts Forecast Locally

It could interfere with some of your Labor Day plans, but the rain that’s forecast across Mississippi over the next few days is badly needed. And the National Weather Service has adjusted the expected rainfall amounts in the local area, now pinpointing a portion of southern Attala County (see updated map above) where as much as four inches of rain could fall through Saturday. Most of Attala and much of Leake and Neshoba counties along with eastern Holmes County are now forecast to receive up to three inches.