Big Deals!
HomeLocalUpdate: Higher Rain Amounts Forecast Locally

Update: Higher Rain Amounts Forecast Locally

by
SHARE NOW
Update: Higher Rain Amounts Forecast Locally

It could interfere with some of your Labor Day plans, but the rain that’s forecast across Mississippi over the next few days is badly needed.    And the National Weather Service has adjusted the expected rainfall amounts in the local area, now pinpointing a portion of southern Attala County (see updated map above) where as much as four inches of rain could fall through Saturday.  Most of Attala and much of Leake and Neshoba counties along with eastern Holmes County are now forecast to receive up to three inches.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/64202/admit-one

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Update: Boswell Media stations, streams, and apps back online following lightning strike

Last Time: B-MO in the MO’rning (Saturday Edition) Pearl Hill Baptist Church: Fellowship, Food and Fundraising

Kosciusko to host another round of Dixie Youth Baseball Tournaments this weekend

Boswell Media Sports Homerun Derby Scheduled for July 17

MEMA Gives Storm Update

Paths Are Eerily Similar: Update on Storm Damage From MEMA and Emergency Managers

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/
https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE