Join The Main Street Chamber of Leake County for our March Family Movie Night featuring Ralph Breaks the Internet on March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at the Old Carthage Elementary School. Follow the adventures of video game villain Wreck-It-Ralph as he must brave the Internet to help Vanellope fix her game Sugar Rush. Family Movie night is sponsored by: ABS Tax Service, Baptist Medical Center-Leake, Dr. David Henderson, Boswell Media and Trustmark Bank. Come join us for a night of Family Fun.