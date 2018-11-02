Rebels Season Ends at Columbus

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Columbus to play in the second round of the MAIS AAA Championship Series with the Patriots of Heritage Academy. Both teams enter the game with a 9-2 overall season record, however the Patriots were one of the teams that defeated the Rebels during the regular season.

The Patriots scored on their first offensive drive of the Game and the Rebels also scored on their first drive to tie the game at 7-7 early in the first quarter but after the opening drives it was all Patriots for the remainder of the half as they would score another 36 points and lead the game 43-7 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock and it passed quickly. The Rebels would add another touchdown in the third quarter to cut the Patriots lead back to 30 points but the would conclude the scoring as the Patriots advance to the next round of the AAA playoffs and the season comes to an end for the Rebels. The Rebels finish the year 9-3 overall. All the senior players on the Rebels roster were named tonight’s In Sports players of the game. Boswell Media Sports congratulate all the players and coaches for another outstanding year of Leake Academy Football.