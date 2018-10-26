Rebels Win and Advance in Playoffs

The Leake Academy Rebels were at home tonight at Thaggard Stadium in Madden for the first round of the MAIS AAA Championship series. The Rebels are hosting the St. Aloysius Flashes from Vicksburg. The Rebels finished the regular season with an 8-2 overall record and were 3-1 in district play while the Flashes completed their season 6-4 overall and 4-1 in district play.

The Rebels received the ball to begin the game and moved it down the field to score on a Sam Wilder run however the PAT was no good. The Flashes answered on their first drive scoring a touchdown and gaining a 1 point lead over the Rebels. No other points were scored in the opening quarter. The Rebels scored in the opening minute of the second quarter and added a 2 point conversion, both the touchdown and the conversion were scored by Sam Wilder giving the Rebels a 14-7 lead in the game. The Rebels would score again before the end of the first half to give the Rebels a 21-7 lead in the game.

In the second half, Senior Sam Wilder continued to add touchdowns for the Rebels, scoring 3 touchdowns in the third quarter and giving the Rebels a 41-7 lead at the end of three quarters. The Rebels would score one more touchdown in the early going of the fourth quarter to more ahead by 41 points, 48-7 and starting a running clock for the remainder of the game. No additional points were scored and the Rebels pick up the win and advance in the playoffs. Sam Wilder and Wyatt Estep were named the In Sports players of the game. Rebels fan Andrew McCall was also named an honorary In Sports player of the game.