Rebuilding Central Electric’s System is Underway

Due to tornadoes, strong thunderstorms and damaging winds on Thursday, April 18, 2019, Central Electric Power Association experienced sustained power outages in Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott counties. CEPA promptly mobilized their field operations staff and are working to restore power.

As of Saturday at 8:00 a.m., Central Electric Power Association has seven additional electric cooperatives assisting our crews to restore power to more than 7,500 members without electric service. The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:

 Attala County – 192

 Kemper County – 29

 Leake County – 3150

 Neshoba County – 3853

 Newton County – 112

 Rankin County – 51

 Scott County – 792

To report an outage, please call (601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system:

1) Name and address of electric account

2) Phone number to reach you if needed

3) Be sure to tell us if your neighbors have power and you do not

Providing this information is vital in assuring your power is restored as quickly as possible. In the event the phone lines are busy, please continue to call in your outage. Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott counties.