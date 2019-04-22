Red Cross and Pearl River Resort partner to feed storm victims

Red cross is partnering with Pearl River Resort to provide hot meals for Neshoba County victims affected by Thursday’s tornadoes.

By Sunday afternoon, over one thousand meal had been provided to residents in the area.

Volunteers with the Tucker Tribal Community helped serve and deliver the meals after The Red Cross brought the food to the community from the resort.

Sheila Martin with Pearl River Resort said she wants to help victims make the best of their remaining Easter weekend.

“We just want to make sure people enjoy their holiday weekend,” Martin said. “I know they’re impacted by the storm by not having power but they will still have a hot meal.”

Over 2,000 Neshoba County residents are still without power after Thursday’s storm.