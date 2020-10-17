Reminder: MDES Updates Regarding Provisions For Claimants

MDES is reminding claimants of the following updates.

MDES REMINDERS

Governor’s Executive Order 1510 Unemployment Insurance (UI) provisions expiring September 26, 2020

• The $200 weekly earnings allowance expires. For the week ending 10/3/2020 and forward, any earnings above $40 will be deducted from the weekly benefit amount. For example: Weekly Benefit Amount of $200 and the individual works and earns $140, the unemployment payment will be $100.

• Effective 9/27/20, state unemployment benefit eligibility requires an individual to be able and available for full-time work, or benefits are subject to denial. Eligibility will be determined on a case by case basis.

• Eligibility based on only the last employer separation expires. Effective 9/27/20, claims filed on or after 9/27/2020, eligibility will be based on all job separations occurring in the eighteen months preceding the effective date of the claim.

Note: The waiver of the waiting period week continues through 12/26/20.