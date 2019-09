Ride For Carmen is a fundraiser that will take place at the Louisville Coliseum this Saturday (Sept 28). Carmen was the 12-year old daughter of Gina and Marty Smith. She was involved in a tragic ATV accident.There will be team roping, training barrel event, open barrel event, and 4D barrel race. A Silent auction will be held and concessions will be available. For more information contact Jennifer Sanborn 662-803-5670.