Rudy Griffin Joins East Central Community College Football Coaching Staff

Former University of Alabama defensive lineman and longtime high school and college football coach Rudy Griffin is the new defensive line coach at East Central Community College in Decatur, announced ECCC head football coach Ken Karcher.

Griffin comes to the ECCC Warriors after having served the past five seasons as defensive coordinator for Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Ala.

“I am very excited to have Rudy join our coaching staff,” said Karcher. “He will be a great role model for our young men on and off the field.”

A native of Hepzibah, Ga., Griffin was a two-year starter at defensive tackle for Alabama defenses that were ranked No. 1 in the NCAA in total defense in both 2005 and 2006. Griffin’s honors during his time as a member of the Crimson Tide included receiving the team’s Billy Neighbors Award for most improved defensive lineman, being named team captain for the 2006 Cotton Bowl win over Texas Tech, and being selected for the Southeastern Conference All-Academic Honor Roll.

He was named SEC Player Week when Alabama defeated Mississippi State 17-0 in Starkville on Nov. 5, 2005. Griffin returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown in the game.

Prior to playing for Alabama, Griffin was a two-year starter for The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.

Since 2014, Griffin has served as defensive coordinator and school district community relations coordinator at Hewitt-Trussville, where he helped guide the Huskies to five straight playoff appearances, including Alabama Class 7A State Quarterfinal appearances in each of the past three seasons. Hewitt-Trussville produced 15 NCAA Division I scholarship signees during that time and had 18 players named All-State, more than the total named All-State in the previous 91-year history of football at the school.

During his 14-year tenure as a football coach, Griffin has also served as defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach at National Junior College Athletic Association member Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas; linebacker coach and recruiting coordinator at NCAA Division I Idaho State University in Pocatella; football quality control and assistant recruiting coordinator at NCAA Division I Washington State University in Pullman; defensive coordinator and linebackers coach and head track and field coach at Demopolis High School in Alabama; defensive line and strength and conditioning coach at Worth County High School in Sylvester, Ga.; and defensive line and strength and conditioning coach at NAIA program Dakota State University in Madison, S.D.

Griffin holds a bachelor’s degree in human performance from the University of Alabama.