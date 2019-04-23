Home » Leake » sale of meth and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

sale of meth and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Posted on

Lonnie B Campbell, 45, 2459 Main Street, Ethel, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

James R Jenkins, 35, 10660 Road 2826, Philadelphia, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James R Jenkins

Corey A Nolden, 34, 2169 Powell Ave, Jackson, driving with a suspended license, possession of whiskey, Carthage PD

Corey A Nolden

Derrick Rimmer, 28, 133 Front Street, sentenced sale of meth/heroin, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Derrick Rimmer

James Walters, 28, 115 Yorkshire Drive, Kosciusko, disturbing the peace, Kosciusko PD

James Walters

Stacy Bramlett, 36, 916 Inge Street, Jackson, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Stacy Bramlett

Leumar Darby, 30, 212 Walnut Street, Walnut Grove, warrant, Carthage PD

Leumar Darby

Curtis L Gilmore, 58, 138 Boot Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 4th offense, possession of whiskey, Carthage PD

Curtis L Gilmore

Carl E Lett, 40, 21868 Foster Road, McCalla, AL, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, Carthage PD

Carl E Lett

Jose D Ordonez, 24, 86 E Second Ave, Morton, no insurance, no drivers license, hold for ICE, Walnut Grove PD

Jose D Ordonez

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)