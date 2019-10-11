sale of meth, burglary and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Dominique D Boler, 34, 179 Center Street, Canton, speeding, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Marcus D Cole, 54, 2506 Attala Road 4207, served time, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James C Ficklin, 30, 487 Hunter Road, Lena, armed carjacking, hold for Newton Co., Carthage PD

Morris R Harkins, 43, 261 Hwy 487 West, Carthage, sale of meth, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false information, no drivers license, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no insurance, possession of counterfeit money, switching tag, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Steven Knowles, 30, address unknown, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Deandra A Matthews, 21, 300 Highland Drive, Kosciusko, disturbing the peace, Kosciusko PD

Joseph T Phillips, 23, 1910 Mars Hill Road, Carthage, capias – grand larceny, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Dontario Rosell, 21, 1750 Camalla Lane, Jackson, burglary of a dwelling, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jonathan E Smith, 47, 417 Fortune Lane, Walnut Grove , driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd refusal, no insurance, no drivers license, bond surrender, speeding, open container, Carthage PD

Jonathan L Townsend, 34, 300 Lewis Street, Carthage, resisting arrest, disturbance of a business, public profanity, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)