Saturday Disturbances in Leake County

On Saturday at 3:26 a.m., officers were requested to a residence on Hudson Road where a grandmother said her grandson was banging on the doors. The subject was transported to jail.

At 5:41 a.m., there was a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 429 and Conway Road.

At 5:41 p.m., officers were requested to a home on Highway 35 north for a pit bull that had busted in the home door and attacked persons inside. Injuries were reported from fending off the animal. Shortly after arriving on scene, the officer reported the dog neutralized. The dog did not belong to the family attacked.

At 8:06 p.m., officers were requested to a residence on Waggoner Road for a domestic disturbance where a male was breaking house windows. The subject was taken into custody.