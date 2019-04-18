Schools and other closings due to severe weather

This is a list of area schools, businesses and services that will be closed or operate on a shortened scheduled due to the severe weather system predicted to move through central MS this afternoon…

Neshoba County Schools will let out at 1:30 pm.

will let out at 1:30 pm. Philadelphia Public Schools will let out at 1:30 pm.

will let out at 1:30 pm. Leake County Schools will let out at 1:00 pm.



will let out at 1:00 pm. East Central Community College will close today at 12:30 pm.

will close today at 12:30 pm. Tribal Government Offices, Choctaw Tribal Schools, Daycare facilities and Tribal, Choctaw Tribal Schools and Early Childhood Education programs will be closed beginning at 1:00 PM. ( All essential and emergency service providers will be open and remain staffed as determined by immediate supervisors.)

We will continue to update this list throughout Thursday morning and afternoon.