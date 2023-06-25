Severe Storms Forecast Locally Tonight, Extreme Heat to Follow

The National Weather Service has placed this part of central Mississippi under a Level 3 “enhanced” risk of severe storms beginning this evening and continuing into the overnight. Damaging winds up to 70-80 miles an hour and quarter-sized hail are possible and a tornado can’t be ruled out.

Prior to the storms, dangerous heat stress is forecast locally with heat index readings between 105 and 110 degrees possible this afternoon. Even hotter weather is expected later in the week with the heat index potentially reaching 115.