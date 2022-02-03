Severe Threat Increases, Flooding Risk Shifts East

The National Weather Service has put a portion of the local area under a Level-2 “slight” risk of severe storms today with the possibility of tornadoes. The southeastern corner of Neshoba County is included. Most of the county and southeastern Leake County remain under a Level-1 “marginal” risk. Most of Neshoba County also faces the threat of 2-4 inches of rain today and possible flash flooding. In the Delta today, freezing rain will be the problem and the Weather Service says the western edge of Attala County remains on the fringes of an area that could see less than a quarter inch of ice accumulation through this evening.