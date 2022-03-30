Severe Weather – Area Dismissals Due to Weather: Update

Due to possible severe weather and high winds in the area, the following closures and delays will be taking place in the area. Please check throughout the day for new additions to this list and you can always count on Randy Bell in the MaxxSouth Broadband News & Weather Center and Severe Weather Updates to keep you on top of things in your area.

(Updated at 12:23 pm)

East Central Community College – switching virtual learning at 2 pm

Neshoba County Schools – car riders 2:30 pm, buses at 3 pm

Kosciusko Schools – Elementary dismissing at 12:40, with KHS & KJHS dismissing at 1:00 pm

Leake County – Leake County student 12:00 pm staff dismissing at 12:30 pm

Leake Academy – dismissing at 11:30 am

Holmes Community College will be virtual

Holmes County Consolidated School District will be dismissing at 11:00 am

Choctaw County Schools dismissing at 11:30 am

