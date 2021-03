We are expecting inclement weather tonight into tomorrow and tomorrow night. Below find a starting list of closings, delays and updates. Please let us know if you have something to add to this list. Be safe.

City of Walnut Grove (Open)

Leake County Offices (Open)

City of Carthage Offices – close at 11am (Thursday)

Neshoba County School District will close at 1pm (Thursday)

Philadelphia Public Schools will close at 12:30pm (Thursday)