Severe Weather Updates: Tornado Warnings Issued for Several Counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for several counties. Listen live to Kicks96news or Cruisin98news.com for updates every hour with Randy Bell in the MaxxSouth News and Weather Center.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ADAMS ALCORN ATTALA

BENTON BOLIVAR CALHOUN

CARROLL CHICKASAW CHOCTAW

CLAIBORNE CLAY COAHOMA

COPIAH DESOTO FRANKLIN

GRENADA HINDS HOLMES

HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA ITAWAMBA

JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE LAWRENCE

LEAKE LEE LEFLORE

LINCOLN LOWNDES MADISON

MARSHALL MONROE MONTGOMERY

NESHOBA OKTIBBEHA PANOLA

PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN

RANKIN SCOTT SHARKEY

SIMPSON SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE

TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO

TUNICA UNION WARREN

WASHINGTON WEBSTER WINSTON

YALOBUSHA YAZOO