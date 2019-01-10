Home » Local » shoplifting, aggravated assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

shoplifting, aggravated assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

Stephanie Boler, 42, 385 Loper Street, Philadelphia, simple assault causing bodily injury – negligence, grand larceny

Stephanie Boler

Marquita McLaurin, 35, 1882 Pecan Road, Newton, improper license tag-altered, no insurance, speeding

Marquita McLaurin

Bernard Krevr Bennett, 28, Sistrunk Trailer Park Lot 4, Philadelphia, cyberstalking, felony escape, simple assault

Bernard Krevr Bennett

Christina Marie Foutch, 37, 10121 Highway 16 E, Philadelphia, child neglect

Christina Marie Foutch

Leah Nichole McMillian, 30, 983 Black Jack Road, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Leah Nichole McMillian

Amy R Westbrook, 38, 10913 Road 747, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Amy R Westbrook

Cherrese Michelle Colvin, 34, 4918 2nd Street, Tuscaloosa, AL, public drunk

Cherrese Michelle Colvin

David Allen Lauderdale, 37, 1008 Edgewater Drive, Philadelphia, threatening and harassing phone calls

David Allen Lauderdale

Calvin Dwight Moncriease, 21, 219 Oak Street, Philadelphia, aggravated assault with a weapon or other means to produce death

Calvin Dwight Moncriease

Deesha Willis, 28, 101 Duplex Circle, Philadelphia, failure to appear

Deesha Willis

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)