shoplifting, aggravated assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

Stephanie Boler, 42, 385 Loper Street, Philadelphia, simple assault causing bodily injury – negligence, grand larceny

Marquita McLaurin, 35, 1882 Pecan Road, Newton, improper license tag-altered, no insurance, speeding

Bernard Krevr Bennett, 28, Sistrunk Trailer Park Lot 4, Philadelphia, cyberstalking, felony escape, simple assault

Christina Marie Foutch, 37, 10121 Highway 16 E, Philadelphia, child neglect

Leah Nichole McMillian, 30, 983 Black Jack Road, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Amy R Westbrook, 38, 10913 Road 747, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Cherrese Michelle Colvin, 34, 4918 2nd Street, Tuscaloosa, AL, public drunk

David Allen Lauderdale, 37, 1008 Edgewater Drive, Philadelphia, threatening and harassing phone calls

Calvin Dwight Moncriease, 21, 219 Oak Street, Philadelphia, aggravated assault with a weapon or other means to produce death

Deesha Willis, 28, 101 Duplex Circle, Philadelphia, failure to appear

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)