shoplifting and other arrests in Neshoba County

Brenda Sue Williams, 23, 835 Jolly Road, Philadelphia, shoplifting
Michael Herbert Colter, 60, 910 Carve Ave, Philadelphia, contempt of court, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Carlos Ray Martinez, 29, 1105 East 4100 South, Utah, expired drivers license, possession of a stolen firearm
Sindle Williams, 19, 131 Oswald Road, Philadelphia, shoplifting
Michael Dupont, 45, 309 Range Ave, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest
Timothey Kaleb Smith, 18, 324 North Street, Union, shoplifting
Eric Delatrin Clark Jr, 20, 165 James Jones Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance
Carley Ellis, 26, 10312 Road 460, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance
Eugene Smith, 42, 1270 Rush Road, Philadelphia, simple assault, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Santana Preslee Williamson, 22, 10660 Road 539, Philadelphia, shoplifting
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)