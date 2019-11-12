Home » Local » shoplifting, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

shoplifting, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Derek Dwayne Bell, 31, Road 399, Philadelphia, disobeying a police officer, disorderly conduct

Simya Davis, 19, 5404 31 Street Place, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Paul Henty Leber Jr, 61, 10121 Road 567, Philadelphia, disobeying a police officer

Brady E Ward, 19, 10060 Road 389, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Chad Cumberland, 31, 10121 Road 2826, Philadelphia, open container violation, possession of paraphernalia, contempt of court, failure to appear

Margie Matthews, 60, 509 Cumberland Ave, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Javious C Adams, 19, no address, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Michael C Dearman, 49, 2430 Wendover Drive, Philadelphia, felony bad check

Stanley Hunter, 57, 393 Loper Street, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Michael Lee Bryant, 27, 11633 Road 383, Philadelphia, shoplifting, failure to appear

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)