shoplifting, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Jeffrey Adams, 21, 614 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Frederica Cotton, 26, 10169 Road 773, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Lantrain Malik Hoskins, 18, 236 Rail Road Ave, Philadelphia, conveying of contraband onto correctional facility

Billy Ray Neese, 26, Road 325, Philadelphia, hold circuit court

James Triplett, 35, 5330 N State Street, Jackson, hold circuit court

Danny Anderson Jr, 30, 1015 Blackjack Road, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Sang Doan, 42, 10120 Road 569, Philadelphia, hold for investigation

Regina Miller, 36, 100 West Ridge Dr, Louisville, trespass less than larceny – joy riding, contempt of court

Lexus Smith, 22, 520 Dorothy Street, Philadelphia, no proof of insurance, seat belt violation

Jasmine Charmaine Walker, 33, 516 Lamar Circle, Philadelphia, adultery or fornication

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)