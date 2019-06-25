shoplifting, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Wanita Lynn Webb, 54, 2420 S Galatin Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Michael Lee Bryant, 27, 11633 Road 383, Philadelphia, simple assault

Amber Jane Hickman, 35, 10129 Road 773, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, failure to appear, contempt of court

Nikki Landrum, 31, 10102 Road 2418, Union, simple assault by threat, possession of paraphernalia

Stacy Danielle Redding, 29, 1510 22nd Ave, Meridian, public drunk

Misti York, 31, 135 Cemetery Road, Philadelphia, shoplifting, contempt of court, petit larceny, possession of controlled substance

Perry Thomas Carter, 33, 316 Beech Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, expired tag, no insurance

Danny Dutton, 43, 4287 Hwy 495 N, Philadelphia, simple assault

Tasha S Shimfessel, 31, 105 Alta Vista, Philadelphia, shoplifting, resisting arrest, simple assault

Cody Mack Wilkerson, 28, 10871 Road 573, Philadelphia, petit larceny, trespassing, burglary of a dwelling house

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)