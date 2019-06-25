Home » Local » shoplifting, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

shoplifting, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

PinterestLinkedin
Posted on

Wanita Lynn Webb, 54, 2420 S Galatin Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Wanita Lynn Webb

Michael Lee Bryant, 27, 11633 Road 383, Philadelphia, simple assault

Michael Lee Bryant

Amber Jane Hickman, 35, 10129 Road 773, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, failure to appear, contempt of court

Amber Jane Hickman

Nikki Landrum, 31, 10102 Road 2418, Union, simple assault by threat, possession of paraphernalia

Nikki Landrum

Stacy Danielle Redding, 29, 1510 22nd Ave, Meridian, public drunk

Stacy Danielle Redding

Misti York, 31, 135 Cemetery Road, Philadelphia, shoplifting, contempt of court, petit larceny, possession of controlled substance

Misti York

Perry Thomas Carter, 33, 316 Beech Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, expired tag, no insurance

Perry Thomas Carter

Danny Dutton, 43, 4287 Hwy 495 N, Philadelphia, simple assault

Danny Dutton

Tasha S Shimfessel, 31, 105 Alta Vista, Philadelphia, shoplifting, resisting arrest, simple assault

Tasha S Shimfessel

Cody Mack Wilkerson, 28, 10871 Road 573, Philadelphia, petit larceny, trespassing, burglary of a dwelling house

Cody Mack Wilkerson

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)