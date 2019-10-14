shoplifting, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Angela Davis, 36, 10693 187 Road, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Christopher Antonio Groves, 32, 3794 Hwy 468, Pearl, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Donte Dakota, 28, 1018 Range Ave, Philadelphia, seat belt violation, no driver’s license, false information

Johnathan Carstafhner, 20, 11660 Road 832, Philadelphia, trespassing, harassing and threatening phone calls

Michael Lee Gordon Jr, 25, 744 Mosby Ave, Memphis, TN, trespassing, fleeing arrest, malicious mischief, possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Robert Martin Donald, 48, 11571 Hwy 16 E, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, suspended driver’s license

Dustin Ray Alexander, 36, 9047 Chunky Duffee Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other, speeding

Wendy L Carney, 40, 5024 Wright Road, Philadelphia, false pretense

Janet L Keith, 55, 10150 Road 511, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Roventay Peden, 36, 271 Northwest, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance

