shoplifting, possession and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Laura L Darby, 50, 181 Main Street, Walnut Grove, disturbance of the peace, false Information, Walnut Grove PD

Dennis D Graffree, 29, 222 Spruce Street, Walnut Grove, simple assault, disturbance of a business, Walnut Grove PD

Shemiah Jacobs, 34, 4347 Waggoner Road, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Carthage PD

Kaitlin N Mathews, 21, 2570 Attala Road 3121, Vaiden, shoplifting, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Kosciusko PD

Daiveon Nash, 21, 4180 Wiggins Loop Road, Carthage, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, careless driving, Carthage PD

Mark-Riley W Shanks, 38, 34 Jedith Street, Waggaman, LA, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, failure to obey traffic device, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Joshua B Ward, 31, 2240 Hwy 589 Hattiesburg, livestock theft, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept

Patricia G Cain, 34, 2700 Hwy 14, Sallis, accessory after the fact, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jeffery E Rosamond, 23, 2055 Attala Road 2277, McCool, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Zacchaeus M Berry, 45, 397 Clyde Ave, Carthage, bond surrender, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)