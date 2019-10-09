shoplifting, possession and other arrests in Neshoba County

Marlena Sanchez, 39, 214 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, public drunk

Isaiah Clemons, 20, 880 Valley View Drive, Philadelphia, disturbance of family, simple assault by threat, resisting arrest, simple assault on police officer, disorderly conduct

Steven Deon Johnson, 34, 69 Dogwood Ave, Dekalb, domestic violence-simple assault

Jerrica Michelle Moore, 23, 1066 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, cyberstalking

Kevin Drew Ryals, 39, 1112 Kosciusko Road, Philadelphia, statutory rape

Thomas Walters, 36, 419 Jeffery Acres, Meridian, shoplifting

Jennifer Rickett, 43, 813 Mett Street, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana- 1st offense, possession of paraphernalia, open container violation

Kenneth Lamar Bradley, 50, 1126 DeWeese Road, Union, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Deangelo R Shields, 20, 354 Levte Ave, Louisville, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Jaques Clemons, 24, 401 North Lewis Ave, Philadelphia, shoplifting, simple assault by threat, harassing and threatening phone calls

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)