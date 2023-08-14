Silver Alert Issued for Carroll County Woman

FROM THE MISS. BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Taminique Trixy Keys of Carroll County, MS. She is described as a black female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped jeans, and a black bonnet. She was last seen Wednesday, August 9, at about 9 p.m. in the area of Interstate 55 and Interstate 20 in Rankin County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Taminique Trixy Keys suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Taminique Trixy Keys, contact Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 662-237-9283 or 911.