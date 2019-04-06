Six New Inductees to Join ECCC Student Hall of Fame April 25

Student Hall of Fame inductees for 2019 and their respective high schools include (from left) Anna Burns of Leake Central, Ryan Ethridge and Rebekah Scitzs, both of West Lauderdale, Nicole Ferguson and Shelby Greenwood, both of Neshoba Central, and Joshua Warnsley of Newton County.

Six new inductees will join the East Central Community College Student Hall of Fame during the annual Awards Ceremony scheduled for 5:30 p.m. April 25, 2019, in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus.

Hall of Fame inductees for 2019 and their respective high schools include Anna Burns of Leake Central, Ryan Ethridge and Rebekah Scitzs, both of West Lauderdale, Nicole Ferguson and Shelby Greenwood, both of Neshoba Central, and Joshua Warnsley of Newton County.

Selection to the Hall of Fame is considered the highest honor a student can receive at the college, according to Dr. Billy Stewart, ECCC president.

“To be considered for the prestigious honor,” Dr. Stewart said, “students must demonstrate exemplary character, superior scholarship, worthy leadership and contribute to the betterment of East Central Community College.”

Various academic, career, technical, healthcare and other special awards will also be presented during the special program.

The public is invited to attend and there is no charge for admission.

Burns is a graduate of Leake Central High School and is majoring in agricultural leadership.

A President’s and Dean’s list scholar, she serves as vice president of the Student Body Association, vice president of fellowship for Theta Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and serves on the leadership council for the Baptist Student Union.

She is a member of Warrior Corps student recruiting group, Environmental Club, Students Against Destructive Decisions, and President’s Council. Burns is also active in intramural sports and participates in College Worship at Clarke-Venable Baptist Church.

Her nominators wrote, “She has clearly illustrated proven leadership and the ability to be highly active in a wide range of extracurricular activities while maintaining an outstanding academic record. She is a great representation of everything a well-rounded student should be. She has an amazing character that embodies Christ and I can’t think of a more deserving person for the ECCC Hall of Fame.”

Ethridge is a graduate of West Lauderdale High School and is a contemporary worship leadership major.

A President’s List scholar, he serves as vice president of leadership for Theta Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society and co-president of Warrior Corps student recruiting group.

He is a member of the Baptist Student Union Praise Team, Alpha Alpha Epsilon engineering club, and the President’s Council. He was selected 2018 Top Male C++ Programmer and recipient of a Bull Dog Bytes award, and was selected for the NASA Internship Program at the Stennis Space Center.

His nominators wrote, “He is a dedicated student who excels academically in an exceptional manner in one of the most arduous programs, works hard to be a good role model for other students, demonstrates Christian morals and impeccable behaviors, and has an outstanding reputation that exemplifies excellence with class.”

Ferguson is a graduate of Neshoba Central High School and is an Associate Degree Nursing major.

A Dean’s List scholar, she serves as co-president of the Baptist Student Union, is a member of the BSU Council and Praise Team, and reporter for Phi Beta Lambda.

She is a member of the President’s Council, Mississippi Organization for Associate Degree Nursing, and Association of Student Nurses at EC. She was selected for the Mississippi Phi Beta Lambda Hall of Fame, Who’s Who in PBL, and has received various state and national PBL awards.

Her nominators wrote, “She has made a lasting impression on me not only because she has excelled academically, but because she exhibits the compassion and caring attitude towards patients and her fellow classmates that is essential in our career and in life. Few people get the chance to teach someone who inspires them to be the best they can be. Nicole is one of those rare individuals.”

Greenwood is a graduate of Neshoba Central High School and is a speech pathology major.

A President’s and Dean’s List scholar, she serves as vice president of the President’s Council, vice president of outreach for Theta Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and secretary of Phi Beta Lambda.

As a cheerleader, she is a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and she is also a member of Diamond Darlings, Environmental Club and Baptist Student Union. She also received state and national recognition from Phi Beta Lambda.

Her nominators wrote, “She is involved in everything and is a willing, dependable follower and leader in all that she does, and she does a lot! She represents the ideal ECCC student, i.e., intelligent, engaging, hard-working, dependable and cheerful. … She is that team member who everyone likes and everyone wants on their team!”

Scitzs is a graduate of West Lauderdale High School and is a nursing major.

A Dean’s List scholar, she serves as vice president for research and webmaster for Theta Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and is a member of the Baptist Student Union College Worship Leadership Team.

She is a member of Warrior Corps student recruiting group, EC Students for Life, Students Against Destructive Decisions, College Republicans, and is a cheerleader and former member of the Centralettes dance line.

Her nominators wrote, “Everywhere we go she is always trying to make sure people know how amazing EC really is. She proudly wears the black and gold and will always push for someone to come to EC and be a member of the group of people she calls family. Rebekah is not only the most vibrant, but also one of the hardest working students on campus.”

Warnsley is a graduate of Newton County High School and is an engineering major.

A Dean’s List scholar, he serves as president of Theta Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and president of the sophomore class. He was selected for a National Community College Aerospace Scholarship and won MVP at the NASA internship event.

He is a member of Warrior Corps student recruiting group, Alpha Alpha Epsilon engineering club, Students Against Destructive Decisions, President’s Council, and SkillsUSA.

His nominators wrote, “Joshua is a star scholar who has earned this title. He exercises great leadership skills that expose who he truly is: a hard-working, dedicated young man who is devoted to East Central Community College and its students. Joshua has a magnetic personality and seems to know everyone and everyone seems to know him. That charismatic personality combined with his work ethic and obvious love of people will lead to great successes in his life.”