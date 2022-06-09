HomeLocalSome Storm Damage Reported, More Severe Weather Expected Friday

Some Storm Damage Reported, More Severe Weather Expected Friday

by

Part of a building’s roof was blown off in Belzoni Wednesday as winds clocked as high as 55 miles an hour left that tin roofing in the middle of Highway 49.   Trees were knocked down in several locations, one of them blocking a highway south of Lexington.   The storms, which weakened as they moved east, resulted in more than 7,000 power outages, mostly in the Delta.  A more widespread outbreak of severe weather is expected on Friday.  The National Weather Service has put most of the state under a Level-2 “slight” risk of damaging wind gusts and hail.  The storms are forecast to move through this part of central Mississippi during the early afternoon.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Updated – Car Fire and Animal Abuse Reported in Leake

Updated – Storm Catches Power Pole on Fire in Carthage

Several Accidents as Bad Weather Moved Through Neshoba

Stolen vehicle, a crash, and so much more in Leake County Friday

Severe Storms, Trespassers and Disabled Vehicles in Neshoba

Farmer’s Market Vendor Workshop on Friday

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.